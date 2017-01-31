CPEC project not to affect local industry: Rajwana

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Governor Punjab, Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on Tuesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was a game changer for Pakistan and would not affect the local industry.

He said Chinese authorities have assured they were interested in joint ventures with Pakistan in CPEC projects and this arrangement would enable local industry to flourish. He said this while addressing business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here today.

Rafique Rajwana said there was a need to provide vocational trainings and skills development of youth to produce skilled labor for CPEC projects and reduce unemployment, said a statement issued here by the chamber. He said business community was the backbone of the economy and government would take measures to create conducive environment for business activities. He said all economic indicators were showing positive trend that have been recognized at international forums.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has offered Kissan package and incentive package for exporters and added that government wanted to take further initiatives to facilitate the growth of business activities.

He said ICCI should send a written proposal and he would take up it with relevant authorities for the establishment of a new industrial estate in Islamabad Region. He urged FBR to take measures to minimize the trust deficit between tax collectors and taxpayers and for promotion of tax culture in the country. He said Punjab Government should plan an industrial estate in Islamabad Region under CPEC project as this region offered great potential to promote trade with China, Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.

He was of the opinion that new industrial estate in Islamabad would help in creating more jobs, promoting industrialization and business activities in the region.