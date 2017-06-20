CPEC one of best performing projects of Belt and Road Initiative: Lijian

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chief of Mission at Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is one of the best performing projects of his country’s “Belt and Road Initiative.”

Speaking at a conference on ‘Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC’ in Islamabad, Lijian said, “The multi-billion dollar CPEC project, which is being jointly undertaken by Pakistan and China, prioritizes development of Gwadar, energy projects, transport infrastructure and industrial cooperation.”

He said, “The second 660MW unit of Sahiwal Coal-fired Power Plant has completed its test run and is ready for inauguration.”

“The first unit of the Sahiwal plant was inaugurated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on May 24. With the commission of second unit, the whole plant will produce an output of 1320 MW,” he said.

The Chinese diplomat said, “Port Qasim Coal-fired Power plant is also expected to be completed this year, whereas three wind farms in Sindh are also nearing completion.”

Originally Published By NNI