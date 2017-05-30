CPEC not to be made controversial: Saad

Lahore

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Monday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was a long term strategic investment and partnership, which should not be made controversial at all.

He said this while addressing a seminar on Future of Pakistan Railways and Logistics in the light of CPEC here at University of Management and Technology.

He said that CPEC was a game changer for the country and a number of projects were being carried out under it which he added would help strengthening the country. The minister said that there should be no politics on CPEC, adding that upgradation of Main Line 1 (ML-1) would be carried out under.

He said recently Pakistan four chief ministers attended One Belt One Road (OBOR) fourm which was aimed at regional development, adding that presence of the chief ministers at OBOR definitely highlighted the positive image of the country at international level. Saad Rafique said that continuity of democratic process in the country was of high importance. —APP