CPEC necessitates new strategic doctrine: President

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in view of its regional and global dimension would necessitate a new strategic doctrine, said President Mamnoon Hussain while addressing graduation ceremony of the National Security and War Course at National Defense University here on Wednesday. The president said the CPEC, together with One Belt, One Road project, would give a new strategic dimension to the regional and global scenario. He expressed confidence that operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasad would yield positive results soon to make Pakistan a citadel of peace.

The president said challenges facing the country multiplied mainly because of extremism and terrorism but the nation and state institutions emerged victorious in fighting the war of survival.

He said the government and state institutions are courageously implementing the National Action Plan and have taught a bitter lesson to the enemy.

Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan came into being to play a positive and constructive role for regional and global peace and stability. He said internally the objective for creation of the state was to portray to the world a model of a welfare state where citizens could live with dignity and honor. He said there have been impediments in realization of these cherished objectives but the country has moved forward.

The president said the participation of friendly countries in the war and security course will further help promote Pakistan’s relations with them.

Recognizing the role being played by NDU as a think tank , Hussain expressed confidence that the institution will further improve its performance in the days to come.

Earlier, the president gave away certificates to the participants of the course.

Speaking on the occasion, NDU President Lieutenant General Rizwan Akhtar said one hundred and fifty nine participants, including twenty six from friendly countries, attended the course.