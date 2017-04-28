CPEC must be prime focus of Pakistani universities: Rector IIUI

Staff Reporter

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) must be the prime focus of Pakistani universities which can be helpful in terms of producing a handsome number of human resources which will be directly inducted in the working organizations of the CPEC.

This was stated by Rector International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Masoom Yasinzai Thursday on the occasion of delegation visit of about 180 students from different universities of Balochistan.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, welcomed the delegation in the university, while Vice President (Academics). Dr. Bashir Khan, Vice President (Higher Studies & Research) Dr. Naveed Aqdas Malik, Deans, Students Advisors and faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Masoom, in his address, said that, “Education is the most effective tool to uproot the menace of terrorism from the country and the universities of Pakistan can play a pivotal role to set a right track of progress and can prepare youth to face the emerging challenges,” adding that Baloch youth has significant abilities to be part of main stream of country. “Universities are the places where vision is polished to set high destination of the society; he urged students to focus their studies and set high goals to achieve through devotion and dedication as the bright future is ahead,” he said.

He also advised the students to become a symbol of peace and love and to preach unity and harmony while to discourage the hatred tendencies among the people.

“Allah Almighty has awarded marvelous abilities and capabilities to everyone and every student of Balochistan is mentally strong; they need to set their goals high and matchless destination” Rector IIUI added.