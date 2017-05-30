CPEC made national economy impregnable: Marriyum

Says matter of JIT will be resolved according to law and constitution of country

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan is heading towards development and prosperity without caring about anti-developmental elements.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Monday, she said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has presented himself as well as his family before the apex court for accountability despite of having all constitutional rights. She said, however, PTI is avoiding from its own accountability and ridiculing the constitutional institutions of the country as the party is involved in mega corruption scandals.

The Minister of State said that Hussain Nawaz presented himself before JIT despite of objection and he did so just for the trust of people of Pakistan over three-time elected Prime Minister.

She said that PTI is doing politics of blame game and anarchy in the country for sake of getting results as per its desire but courts of the country always give decisions on basis of strong evidences.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that in 1998 Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made defence of country impregnable through caring out nuclear tests and now he is making economy of Pakistan impregnable through initiating China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project in the country.

She said that matter of JIT will be resolved according to law and constitution of country. She said all the required proofs are being given to the JIT in order to ensure a transparent investigation.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday apprised the National Assembly that there was no tradition to telecast live speech of leader of the opposition and other members except the budget speech of the finance minister by Pakistan Television (PTV) during the budget session.

Responding to a point raised by Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, the minister said no speech was broadcast live since 2008 and assured that full package of the opposition leader’s speech would be telecast on PTV News, PTV National and PTV Global later in the evening. She said she had great respect for the leader of the opposition and no effort was being be made to stop his speech. However, she said even last year the budget speeches were not telecast live.

The minister said as per routine the national television had been following a proper plan and timetable and sudden change by telecasting the parliamentary leaders’ speeches would disturb all its schedule and interrupt its commercials.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said the whole proceedings of the parliament should be telecast live. —INP/APP