‘CPEC is game changer project’

PML-N Provincial Information Secretary and Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan Allauddin Kakar said that CPEC was the game-changer project and all people in the country including Balochistan would be beneficiary from the project.

He expressed such views while talking to APP here on Wednesday. “Because of CPEC project, the youth of Balochistan are being given technical training to exploits maximum benefits from the project”, he added.

In this regards, technical training centers are established at different areas including Quetta where the students are being imparted training on different trades, he said. Such training would enable majority of youth to avail more job opportunities though CPEC, he added.

Besides, federal government has expedited the work on the different projects to bring prosperity and envelopment in the province, he said adding the work on the projects for providing facilities of water, education, health to people of the province including Gwadar have been expedited.—APP