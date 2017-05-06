CPEC important step towards new global economic order

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President AKIA, Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said CPEC is an important step towards new global economic order which will trigger growth in the third world.

Western economic model has added to the miseries of the third world and shifted resources of poor nations to the developed world while Chinese economic model will ensure development of the poor nations, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that economic corridor will strengthen Pakistani economy by boosting GDP, increasing exports and providing employment.

CPEC will also reduce trade imbalance with China as many Chinese companies will start producing things that are needed in the friendly country, he added.

The business leader said that India should stop opposing the project and consider joining it which will pave the way for provision of land route to Afghanistan but it will have to show meaningful progress on Kashmir and other disputes.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is set to lead a high-profile delegation to China where he will meet Chinese President and participate in ‘Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation’.

Both countries can adopt a ‘long-term plan’ for CPEC during the visit which will ensure rapid implementation of the project, he said, adding that 7000 megawatt electricity will be added in the national grid by 2018 while eastern and western routes would be linked which will be beginning of the process of industrialisation, which include establishment of a special economic zones, for that reason efforts of Pakistani Government and people are laudable.