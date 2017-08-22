CPEC to help eradicate terrorism, fanaticism: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that multifaceted China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer for the economic development of the country as China has made investments to the tune of billions of dollars in energy and other development projects in Pakistan under the CPEC. Timely completion of development schemes as well as savings in predetermined expenditures is a wonderful achievement of Pakistan Muslim League-N government. Many of the CPEC related initiatives have been completed with total transparency, speed and quality while many others are near to completion. The historic projects under the CPEC are live symbols of Pak-China friendship. As a result of sincere efforts made by the government, many of the electricity producing projects have started generating electricity.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of MNAs and MPAs belonging to different districts of the province, here today. The Chief Minister said that a total of Rs. 165 billion have been saved in three major gas-based electricity producing projects. No example can be found in the 70 years history of the country with regard to savings made in the development projects during the tenure of PML-N government, he added. He said that CPEC is a symbol of development and prosperity and work on CPEC related projects in the country is going on with full speed. The speedy completion of development projects during the tenure of PML-N in Pakistan has been taken as an example throughout the world. He said that not only Pakistan but the whole region will benefit from the gigantic project of the CPEC and as a result of completion of this important initiative, a new era of development and prosperity will usher in the whole of the region. The magnificent CPEC project has created many new opportunities of investment in Pakistan. He said that the growing investment in the country has created numerous opportunities of employment. CPEC is an integral reality and this project will change the destiny of the country, he added.

The Chief Minister said that CPEC will also result in the eradication of menace of terrorism and fanaticism from the region. Similarly, CPEC will also play an effective role in overcoming issues like poverty and unemployment. He said that this project will change the course of destiny and added that we all should work collectively to make this essential project of national importance a success.