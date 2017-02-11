CPEC has provided opportunities of coop, coordination: Shahbaz

Addresses CEOs, business leaders

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that CPEC has provided opportunities of cooperation and coordination between national and international companies and this cooperation will be further extended with the increase of investment in CPEC.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to Chief Executive Officers and business leaders of national and international companies, here on Saturday.

Shahbaz Sharif said that a lot of hard work has been done to overcome the challenges faced by the country and as a result Pakistan is moving towards progress and prosperity today.

The policy of zero tolerance has been adopted against corruption and Pakistan has left India behind in controlling corruption, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan and India will have to resolve their issues through purposeful dialogues to maintain durable peace in the region. Both the countries have fought wars and as a result poverty, joblessness, miseries and problems have risen in both the countries, he added. He said, “We will have to move forward by learning from the past mistakes and set up glorious examples for the future generations so that they should feel proud of it.”

He said that European countries had faced many differences in the past but today Europe is united. If we want to alter the course of history then we will have to move further in the right direction, he adde. He said that tremendous opportunities are available in agriculture, energy, education, health, agro based industry and many other fields in Pakistan.

He said that present government has introduced revolutionary reforms in education sector while reforms programme is being implemented successfully in health sector and international level Liver & Kidney Hospital is being set up in Lahore and this project is being completed speedily.

Chief Executive Officers and business leaders on the occasion said that Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has redone Punjab with his hard work and Shahbaz Sharif’s speed is famous everywhere. They said that the secret of unusual work in Punjab is the dynamic leadership of Shahbaz Sharif.