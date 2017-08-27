CPEC hailed

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a great game changer and project of national importance for all people and regions of Pakistan and as such we all should work collectively to ensure its success. It is also obligatory on all of us to ensure any obstacle or hitch created in the way of CPEC is removed so that all projects under its overall umbrella progress smoothly and are completed timely and speedily so that the people reap its fruits at the earliest possible.

Importance and significance of CPEC for Pakistan and its people has quite rightly and emphatically highlighted by no less a person than Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif who is well-known in China for working with speed ensuring completion of development projects timely in a transparent manner. According to the reports in the media, the chief minister said this and lot more about CPEC while talking to a delegation of the party parliamentarians from different districts of the province which called on him in Lahore the other day.

The chief minister quite rightly said that the CPEC is a reality and it will also greatly help in eradication of terrorism and fanaticism from the region and overcoming poverty and unemployment from the country. The chief minister further said, as per reports, that the multifaceted CEPEC is a game changer for Pakistan and its people, irrespective where they are residing, as China has made billions of dollars investment in energy, infrastructure and other sectors. It is quite rightly being said by one and all that the entire region is going to benefit from the CPEC which is going to usher in a new era of development and prosperity.

Undoubtedly, CPEC is being described as an integral reality and will change the destiny of the country. It is also appreciable to mention that China’s huge investment through CPEC has prompted investors from other countries to make investments in different sectors and all these increasing developmental activities are resulting in creating of more and more employment opportunities for the local people which is commendable, indeed.

MUHAMMAD ZAHID

Lahore

