CPEC fusion of multiple corridors, says Sec BOI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Newly selected Trade Officers Group visited Board of Investment, Islamabad and met with Azher Ali Choudhry, Secretary, Board of investment. The objective of this meeting was to brief newly appointed Trade Officers regarding the investment and trade climate in Pakistan. Moin ud Din Wani from Custom Group, Dr. Muhammad Irfan From Trade & Commerce Group, Khawaja Khurram Naeen from Custom Group, Babar Uzaman from Private Sector, Mr. Salman Ahmed from Trade & Commerce Group and Salman Ali from Inland Revenue participated in the meeting.

On this occasion a detailed presentation was given on investment policy of Pakistan. Azher Ali Choudhry said that the land of Pakistan is full of energy resources in which 60,000 MW of Hydel Power Potential, 340,000 MW of wind power potential, 184 million US barrel of crude oil Reserves, 26 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, Untapped reserves of 9 billion barrel of shale oil and 105 trillion cubic feet of shale gas and Coal Reserves are 175,000 million tons exist. And major export of Pakistan includes Textile, knitwear, Cotton Fabrics, Bed Ware, Readymade Garments, Rice, Sports goods, Leather and Leather products and Cement etc. He also highlighted the importance of CPEC in current scenario of the world. He said CPEC is a fusion of multiple corridors. Potential areas of cooperation/development include: Energy, Transport & Infrastructure, Development of Gwader Port & City, Trade & Commerce, Industrial Cooperation, Financial Cooperation, Agricultural Cooperation and Tourism. The Secretary, BOI said that Pakistan is one of the few South Asian Countries which ranks high in the World Bank indicators of ease of doing business.