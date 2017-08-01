CPEC forum held to explore business opportunities in cosmetics industry of Pakistan

Beijing

The first China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Forum for Beauty Business was held at China National Convention Center (CNCC) here on Monday to explore business and trade opportunities in the cosmetics industries of Pakistan.

The forum was jointly organized by Chamber of Beauty Culture and Cosmetics of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Association for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Cooperation and Development.

The Brand and Quality Promotion Specialized Committee, Shanghai Xinxin Enterprise Management Consulting Company, Sou Yinxin International Group were the co-sponsored of the event.

Addressing the audience, Director, Association for Promotion of West China Research and Development, CPEC Cooperation and Development Centre, Zhang Wei said that China and Pakistan were implementing a number of development projects under CPEC framework, a flagship project of the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative.

He said the Chinese businessmen and companies associated with cosmetic and beauty industries were keen to set up cosmetics production units in Pakistan for the mutual benefits of the people of two countries. “Pakistani people would be able to learn about the Chinese experience in the beauty industry and get good job opportunities,” he added.Zhang said a large number of representatives of beauty and cosmetics industry of China have overwhelmingly attended this forum and demonstrated their keen interest to contribute in Pakistani cosmetics industry by setting up their businesses in Pakistan.

He termed the first CPEC forum for beauty business as a meaningful event and a right step at the right time.

Chairperson of the Board of Hong Kong Zhaohui Beauty Group and Nanjing Zhaohui Beauty Chains, Zhaohui Cheng said a number of Chinese companies were willing to explore business prospects in Pakistan.

She informed the audience that Chinese companies had a vast experience and knowledge about the cosmetics sector and they wanted to develop and produce cosmetics keeping in view the needs and demand of Pakistani market.

Zhaohui also informed that her organization was planning to hold events in various cities of Pakistan to create awareness about Chinese beauty products among Pakistani customers and asses the market potential in Pakistan.

The heads of Shanghai Xinxin Enterprise Management Consulting Company, Sou Yinxin International Group said in recent years, Pakistan’s beauty and cosmetics industry is booming with international trend..—APP