CPEC first mega initiative

It is quite appreciable to note that Sahiwal Coal Power Plant is the first mega initiative of the comprehensive CPEC project which has been completed in a record time of 22 months and is making valuable contribution of 1320 megawatt of power to the national grid for over a month. It has now formally been inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the presence of Administrator for China National Energy Administration and Reforms Commission Vice-Chairman Nur Bekri, Chairman Huaneng Group of China Cao Peixi, Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Sun Weidong among others.

The CM availed the opportunity to thank the Chinese leadership including the President, the Prime Minister and senior officials of a number of Chinese companies for their continued support and assistance to Pakistan in general and Punjab in particular for overcoming the lingering energy crisis at the earliest possible.

Calling the occasion quite historical, the Chief Minister quite rightly gave the due credit to the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for initiating and implementing work on different CPEC projects pertaining to energy sector in a rapid progress pushing Pakistan to wards a brighter prosperous future. The Chinese companies senior officials appreciated and praised Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif whose commitment, hard work with speed in a transparent manner has led to the completion of the first coal fired power plant under CPEC umbrella in a record time.

China National Energy Administration and National Development and Reform Commission Administrator Nur Bekri paying rich tributes to Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that a new history has been written in the whole world adding joint collaboration on energy projects with Pakistan including the Punjab will continue assuring further that they are always there to meet the energy needs of Pakistan. Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant is yet another symbol of ever increasing and strengthening warm good and sincere neighbouring countries of China and Pakistan and the CPEC is further promoting the all-weather, time-tested relations of mutual trust and cooperation between Pakistan and China.

MEEM ZAY RIFAT

Lahore

