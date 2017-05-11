CPEC expansion

M Murtaza Zeeshan

Lahore

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) comprehensive project, envisaging huge investment of 57 billion dollars, is under implementation in different parts of the country for ensuring their timely and speedy completion as per schedule in transparent manner under joint supervision of experts from both the countries. It is good to note that it is going to be expanded and both China and Pakistan are in process of finalization of a Long Term Plan for CPEC which will cover projects in different sectors to be undertaken till 2030.

Currently short to medium term projects are being executed under the CPEC which relate to energy, infrastructure and connectivity. The CPEC is being implemented in a phased manner till 2030 on short, medium and long term basis. Long Term Plan, according to reports, is most likely to be finalized as well as signed by the two sides during the One Belt One Road summit being hosted by China on May 14 and 15 which is also being participated by Pakistan and it will define overall direction, ideas and goals of cooperation between main stakeholders China and Pakistan from now till 2030 and set focus for CPEC construction in future.

Reports further said that both China and Pakistan are also expected to sign the agreements for financing and construction of the Gwadar International Airport and East Bay Expressway. Needless to say that projects being implemented in energy, infrastructure and connectivity sectors on their completion will usher in an era of prosperity, progress and development , creating large number of employment opportunities and reducing poverty and unemployment besides improving connectivity between different regions reducing the distances coverage considerably time and length wise.