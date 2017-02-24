CPEC enhances importance of northern areas

Astore

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Information, Iqbal Hassan has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the message of progress and prosperity and will not only change the history of Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan but the whole South Asia.

Talking to local media men here Friday the Information Minister said foreign lobbies and elements were involved behind the recent wave of terrorism in a bid to make fail the CPEC project, the game changer of the region. We have to rise to the occasion to foil such conspiracies against CPEC by demonstrating unity and cohesion in our ranks and files.

CPEC, he said was a message of development and prosperity that enhanced the geo-strategic importance and responsibilities of Northern Areas.—APP