CPEC to enhance importance of Pak seaports

Karachi

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would also help enhance the significance of the ports of Pakistan. This was stated by the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, here on Friday. He was talking to the Chairman of the Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Agha Jan Akhtar, who called on him at the Governor House here. The Governor was of the view that activation of CPEC would make PQA of vital importance enhancing the commercial activity and generating employment opportunities. He said with CPEC, the future of Pakistan has become even more brighter. Zubair directed that steps be initiated on priority basis for expansion of Muhammad Bin Qasim Port and infrastructure development. Agha Jan Akhtar informed the Governor that steps would be taken in collaboration with the private sector for construction of new terminals, infrastructure development and capacity for handling cargo.—APP