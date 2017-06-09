High-level delegation from Balochistan visits Brussels

Brussels

Head of the delegation and Minister for Irrigation and Energy, Nawabzada Changez Khan Marri, and official spokesman of the Government of Balochistan, Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar, at the Briefing Seminar organized by the European Institute of Asian Studies in collaboration with Embassy of Pakistan Brussels last month.

A nine member high-level delegation of Government of Balochistan visited Brussels from 1st to 4th of May 2017.

The delegation was headed by Minister for Irrigation and Energy Nawabzada Changez Khan Marri and comprised of Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Minister for Health Rehmat Saleh Baloch; Members of Balochistan Assembly Nasrullah Khan, Ahmed Ali, Tahir Mahmood and Muhammad Raza, tribal notable Umair Ahmed Hussaini and the official spokesman of the Government of Balochistan Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar. Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has been emerging as a hub of economic connectivity and business activity.

A meeting of the delegation with the Pakistani diaspora was arranged by the Embassy of Pakistan at the chancery on the very first day of their visit. The meeting was addressed by Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti and Minister for Health Rehmat Saleh who said that the CPEC has emerged as a game changer for Balochistan, since the project would bring immense economic opportunities for the province as well as the neighbouring countries of Pakistan. He added that being the starting point for One Belt One Road Project, CPEC also holds pro-spects for the European countries.

A meeting of the delegation with the Pakistani diaspora was arranged by the Embassy of Pakistan at the chancery on the very first day of their visit. The meeting was addressed by Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti and Minister for Health Rehmat Saleh who said that the CPEC has emerged as a game changer for Balochistan, since the project would bring immense economic opportunities for the province as well as the neighbouring countries of Pakistan. He added that being the starting point for One Belt One Road Project, CPEC also holds prospects for the European countries.