CPEC: Delegation of Chinese company meets SBI’s chief

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A 12-member delegation of China International Engineering Corporation (CIECC) led by Director General- Chinese International Business Department, Wang Ping called on Chairperson Sindh Board of Investment (SBI), Ms. Naheed Memon at her office here on Tuesday. Chinese company, CIECC, is working and giving advice to the Chinese Government in various projects of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said a statement.

They discussed water supply projects and its infrastructure in Sindh including Karachi under the decision taken by Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), of the Chinese Government. Talking to the delegation, Ms. Naheed said the Sindh government has a crystal program to extend every possible support and facilities to the investors desire to work on the projects under public private partnership.

She said that Sindh Engro Coal Mining Project which is the largest public private partnership project has been executed in Thar – Sindh. Hyderabad- Mirpurkhas Dual Carriage Way was the first ever public private partnership project in Pakistan, is also in Sindh province, hence Sindh province is most suitable for the project of public private partnership, she added.