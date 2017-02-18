CPEC challenges being tackled positively: Aizaz

Muhammad Arshad

The Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said that terrorism is the biggest challenge Pakistan is facing today, adding that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is providing numerous opportunities for national development. He made these remarks while delivering a talk on Pakistan’s Foreign Policy Challenges & Opportunities, hosted by the Air University Islamabad.

“Pakistan has carried out an excellent relation with China and Iran, however, the conflicting relations with India and Afghanistan need to be managed tactfully,” he said, while urging that unrest in Afghanistan affects Pakistan badly and makes the national security vulnerable to various threats. He was of the view that Pakistan enjoys good relation with the international community at large to pursue a peaceful neighborhood and to strengthen economic cooperation.

The Foreign Secretary, while discussing the importance of CPEC project, said that the investment in infrastructure and energy resources would play pivotal role for the development of whole country.

He expressed his hope with quite an optimistic approach that every challenge provides an opportunity. “Once we identify the opportunities, we being a strong nation shall rise to our strengths among the nations of the world and shall be achieving our objectives,” the foreign secretary said.

Aizaz Chaudhry spoke about the geo-strategic & political history of the post-cold war era & vested interest of super powers of the world into the South Asian region in general and to Pakistan in particular. He also threw light on current state of affairs emerging on global politics and its relevance & importance for Pakistan.