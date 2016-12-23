CPEC: Challenge to Pak domestic industry

Hira Qadeer Khan

IN the globalised world of today, CPEC holds enough importance in the South Asian region, as it is playing a crucial role in creating networks that would connect countries socially, economically and politically. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), also known as a multi-billion dollar project is heralded as a game changer for Pakistan’s economy and regional cooperation. An extension of China’s ambitious Initiative, ‘One Belt, One Road’, aims to connect Asia with Europe, Middle East and Africa via roads, railways, pipelines, communication networks and industrial economic zones. The principal purpose of this project is to link Gwadar Port in southwestern Pakistan to northwestern region of Xinjiang in China and to provide Pakistan energy and communication infrastructure.

It is also expected that the economic activities being undertaken under the umbrella of CPEC would represent a positive image of Pakistan and would serve as an incentive for companies from other countries to come and invest in Pakistan. The existing political and economic landscape of Asia is experiencing a new epoch of economic revival, bilateral and multilateral arrangements. The rise of China awakens hope and optimism of development for countries in the region. China highly believes in cooperation for the common interests and its remarkable progress has spread its influence across the borders. Through CPEC, Pakistan can said to be a rising regional power to balance her position against other regional powers in the South Asian region such as India. Who does not share much support for CPEC and had repeatedly opposed it. India also recently threatened Pakistan by isolating the country internationally but failed to do so.

But to what extent can that be useful to Pakistan if its own local industries are being affected by it. Here, the construction of CPEC raises numerous concerns that need to be addressed. The impact of CPEC on the country’s domestic industries can be worst especially those that are at the stage of infancy or smaller in size vis-à-vis the gigantic Chinese industries. Flooding of the Chinese products is the greatest fear of Pakistani industries. The Chinese industries have been successful in achieving the economies of scale over the years because of a huge domestic market, industrial-friendly policies and scores of incentives from the government. The foremost priority of a country should be set by considering interest of the local industry and then borders for free trade could be opened up. Due to the already unsettled problems existing in Pakistan such as electricity and gas shortages, high production costs and the terrorism and extremism threat, the domestic industries have been unable to produce according to its full capacity.

The main concern is about the exports of the country as shipments have reduced to less than $20 billion from $24 billion in the past two years and are still on fall. According to IMF, the CPEC will help lift Pakistan’s economy as Chinese companies invest in Pakistan it will increase the country’s foreign direct investment and other funding inflows but it may face difficulties in the longer run in repaying them back. This is evident from the IMF report that showed the imports under CPEC could rise up to 11 percent of the total projected imports which is equal to $5.7 billion. And the exports will touch 2.2 percent of the projected GDP in the year 2020. The country’s external financing needs from $11 billion for the current fiscal year will increase to $17.5 billion in 2020.

Since it will take time to improve the pace of inflow to the country, Pakistan needs to be cautious about the increasing CPEC related outflows because the repayment obligations on the loans taken from Chinese banks will most probably rise after the year 2021. However, the IMF is certain about the corridor in clearing these payments but that too in the longer run with no guarantee. Therefore the unmanaged outflows can prove to be detrimental to Pakistan’s economy in the longer run. CPEC should facilitate Pakistan in bringing up its infant industries and enabling them to compete in the international market. It will only be beneficial for Pakistan if it boosts its exports.

Pakistan’s economy is highly complementary to that of China and exists in a win-win cooperation of investment, energy, human capital and technology. China is specialized in technology but it needs market for its products and raw materials. On the other hand, Pakistan has abundant intact raw material but needs access to technology to list its industrialization process. Other than this Pakistan has abundant of labour that it can offer. It is one of those countries with highest youth population, by giving them basic skills and training, they can easily be consumed by Chinese industrial sector. This will also provide employment opportunities for the people that have been unemployed for along time. Moreover, the free trade agreement (FTA) between China and Pakistan also did not benefit the latter much as the arrangement gives an edge to China and promotes more imports than exports from Pakistan. Therefore, Pakistan should be careful in signing the second phase of FTA with China in future. The cooperation of both countries in tackling the shortcomings of project is highly advised. Pakistan needs to be given some leverage for its products to enable local industry to compete well against its competitors. Overall, CPEC is supposed to be a win-win situation that would bring gains to both partners without exploiting each other through dumping of goods or high price wars, for Pakistan, its exports need to be improved in order to facilitate its local production

In order to achieve full potential benefits of the CPEC, it is necessary to take effective measures to mitigate the risks within the country. When the country is strong internally it will perform well at the external level. First of all there is a dire need to protect the local industries by framing polices that aims to offer incentives for boosting productivity and pushing exports. Thus empowering the local producers and enabling them to compete successfully on the international level. Secondly, there is a need to strengthen the institutions that will ensure a check and balance on trade practices so that no unfair or illegal trade takes place. Thirdly and most importantly, the right atmosphere needs to be provided for CPEC that includes an improved climate conditions, good governance and a securitised environment to enable CPEC investments to generate the resources that can be used to cover their own associated outflows.

— The writer is Research Affiliate at Strategic Vision Institute, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

