CPEC can help resolve conflicts: Gen Zubair

Observer Report

Singapore

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat said on Saturday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor can help resolve conflicts in the region.

He was speaking at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore- Asia’s premier defence summit attended by delegates from over 50 countries. He was the keynote speaker at a session titled ‘New Challenges for Crisis Management in the Asia-Pacific’ along with Malaysian and Canadian defence ministers at the Asia Security Summit.

General Zubair Mehmood Hayat also remarked that the influx of Afghan refugees has created challenges for Pakistan’s internal security.

Pakistan has contributed to security in South Asia through counter terrorism and counter privacy measures, he remarked.

He added that Pakistan is also engaged in humanitarian efforts in the region, pointing out that Pakistan sent a ship to Sri Lanka for humanitarian assistance of those affected by the monsoon

About 700 million unemployed people and unskilled youth in South Asia is a human management challenge, he remarked.

Speaking about cyber threat, he said that its emerging as a new challenge and the threat is poses cannot be whisked away.