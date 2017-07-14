CPEC to bring prosperity to region: PU VC

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will bring about prosperity to the region and China and Pakistan are partners in development. He was addressing the certificate distribution ceremony among Chinese language students of PU Confucius Centre at Al-Raazi Hall, here on Thursday. He said that the whole world would be connected through the project and all the countries were taking interest in it.

Directors of Confucius Centre Prof Liu Chensheng and Dr Rana Ejaz said on the occasion that the Confucius Centre was promoting Chinese language and culture and exchange programmes at teachers and students levels were also being promoted.

Later, the vice chancellor distributed certificates among students. Meanwhile, A 27-member Chinese delegation arrived here on Thursday morning by a train from Islamabad to review the on-going projects in the city under Chinese companies.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Punjab Chief Minister’s Adviser Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan and other officials at Lahore Railway Station.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan also honoured the guests with a feast which was joined by all high officials and Chinese people. Later, the delegation visited Islam Park station of Orange Line Train.

A video presentation was also given to the delegation about the Orange Line Train plan.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan said the CPEC would be turned out such a major project that next generations would remember the essence of Pak-China friendship.