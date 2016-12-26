CPEC and Pakistan economy

Asif J M

Since independence, Pakistan has relied on aid from international financial institutions such as International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank as well as other donor countries. The CPEC is very significant project for the economy of Pakistan.

It offers a golden opportunity to the poor people of Pakistani. The credit for the CPEC goes to the present government run by PM Nawaz Sharif. It is hoped that the government would do its utmost so that benefits of CPEC reach all the Pakistanis.