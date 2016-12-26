CPEC and impact on state relations

Areeba Adnan

Rawalpindi

Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) is infrastructure projects are worth about $11 billion whereas total costs of the projects are $51 billion. These projects include Gwadar International Airport, Karakoram Highway Construction, Main Line-1 Railway and others. The benefits that Pakistan will gain are clearly economic as it will help boost Pakistan’s GDP. The establishment of OBOR (One Belt, One Road) has a strategic importance. It does not only focuses on one state but will connect more than 60 countries, which will challenge existing powers worldwide.

The CPEC will be developed in almost 15 years, and also will change whole region’s power balance. China gave more importance to Arabian Sea because of more advantages than the usual route of Malacca Strait and also because it can develop it naval base and power across the Gwadar Port hence challenging US and Indian presence and activities across the Indian Ocean.

Just as US was working its best to give lead role to India across the Indian Ocean and facilitating it to challenge the growing power of China. The things have started to change rapidly and the dilemma now faced by US and India is very challenging to them and their position in region. The growing role of India was challenged by this project and the establishment of this project will leave no option for India but to catch-up with economic development through regional integration and making peace with Pakistan and China.