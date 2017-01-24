CPEC an emblem of Pak China friendship

Staff Reporter

Specialist on China Pakistan Economic Corridor Prof WU Yongnain has said that CPEC is an emblem of Pakistan and China’s all-weather economic and strategic partnership.

He was addressing a seminar organized by Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies at its auditorium. Director CSAS Prof DR Umbreen Javaid, faculty members and M Phil/PhD scholars were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Prof WU Yongnain commenced his lecture with “Pakistan-China Bhai Bhai”.

He said that people of Pakistan and China shared common destiny of development by enhancing CPEC.