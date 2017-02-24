CPEC added new chapter in Pak-China long history

Islamabad

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid Friday said China’s ‘Western Development Strategy’ was closely linked to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which had added a new chapter in the long history of the close and comprehensive partnership.

‘I am confident that as we move forward, the Chinese economy will continue to achieve stable growth and sustainable development,’ he in an interview with ‘China Daily’ said, says a message received here from Beijing.

He said the upcoming annual two sessions of China’s national people’s congress and political consultative conference would continue to provide new solutions to respond to increasing protectionism around the world and ideas to accelerate the implementation of the Belt and Road initiative.

The top Pakistan’s diplomat in China voiced his hopes to describe what intrigued him most when it came to the annual gathering of the country’s lawmakers and political advisors.

‘Like most international observers, I will watch with keen interest the proceedings of the two sessions, especially on the economy and connectivity,’ he said.—APP