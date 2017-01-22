Cowardice attacks cannot bow down govt: Jhagra, Khattak

Anti-Pakistan, anti-Islam forces killing innocent civilians for motives: Ashrafi

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has strongly condemned the bomb blast at New Sabzi Mandi, Parachinar in Kurram Agency on Saturday morning and expressed his deep shock and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident.

He has directed the political administration to expeditiously complete relief activities and no effort should be spared in ensuring best ever treatment facilities to the injured. Under the directives of the Governor, a medical team comprising doctors has left for Parachinar.

‘We will continue our struggle till eliminating the last terrorist from FATA’, the Governor has said while expressing his deep sympathies with members of the bereaved families.

The terrorist, he said, could never deter our courage, since we are determined to follow them to the extreme extent. The Governor has prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with patience. He has also wished early recovery of the injured. In a statement Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak Saturday directed to declare emergency in Kohat and Peshawar hospitals.

The Chief Minister said that such like cowardice attacks cannot low their moral. He prayed for the departed soul of the deceased in eternal peace and to give courage to the bereaved families of the incident. At least 23 persons including two teenagers were killed and dozens other injured when an IED blast planted in a crowdedly vegetable market in Parachinar Baazar.

Parachinar bomb blast is act of terrorism committed by enemies of Pakistan and all peace loving people widely condemned it. Central Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said this in a statement here on Saturday.

‘Such an act reflect frustration of anti-Pakistan and anti-Islam forces as they are choosing soft-targets and killing innocent civilians which is an example of their defeat’, he said. Ulema (religious scholars) are united to share grief of the bereaved families, he said.

Followers of all religious schools of thought in Pakistan pray for early recovery of the injured persons and to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude, he said. He expressed hope that the perpetrators of the terror incident would be awarded exemplary punishment. He said that law enforcement agencies of Pakistan have rendered great sacrifices for the national cause and they would further intensify operations against the terrorists to completely eliminate them.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) has strongly condemned the bomb blast at New Sabzi Mandi, Parachinar in Kurram Agency, on Saturday. JUP Central President Pir Ijaz Hashmi, in a statement, expressed his deep shock and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

He said that the enemies of humanity were behind these acts. The sacrifices of Pakistani citizens and members of law-enforcement agencies would bring about peace in our society and make the future of our generations safe, he added. Ijaz Hashmi expressed his sympathies with members of the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured persons in the incident.

In response to bomb blast in Kurram Agency Saturday, Director Health Services FATA Dr. Jawad Habib Karam Khan has declareed emergency at hospital in Kurram Agency. Leaves of all the relevant agency health staff have been cancelled and they have been ordered to report for duty.

Additional human resource, medicine and ambulances from nearby health facilities have been shifted to Kurram Agency to ensure supplies of services to the affectees. Purpose built emergency kits, obtained from ICRC, have also been sent to Parachinar said a press release.

Teams have been constituted to visit and look after the needs of injured referred to Peshawar hospitals. So far 22 persons died in the blast and 87 wounded, 41 have been admitted in Kurram Agency and 24 injured have been referred to hospitals in Peshawar. Director Health Services FATA Dr. Jawad Habib Khan also went to meet injured at CMH hospital Peshawar.He also met Commandant of CMH Hospital.—APP