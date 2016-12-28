Court’s verdict, domicile issuance denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leaders and organizations have denounced the decision of the PDP-BJP regime to provide domicile certificates to non-local Hindu refugees and the verdict of Indian Supreme Court about extension of Indian State Bank related Act to the occupied territory.

Hurriyet leaders in their separate statements issued in Srinagar said that these acts were a ploy against abrogation of the special status and Muslim majority character of the Jammu and Kashmir. They demanded immediate suspension of issuance of domiciles to non-locals and Supreme Court’s order affecting the separate identity status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir in a statement strongly condemned the arbitrary arrests and detentions of Hurriyet leaders and activists under draconian law, Public Safety Act. The authorities arrested TeH Tehsil President, Aijaz Ahmad Bahroo,and invoked PSA against another TeH activist, Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, for the second time.

Hurriyet leader Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, today, visited Churrat Qazigund and expressed solidarity with the family of two innocent women martyred by Indian forces during the ongoing uprising. The women wing of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement leader, Ruqaya Baji addressing a party meeting in Srinagar hailed the commitment of Kashmiri women, which they exhibited during uprising.

Meanwhile, hundreds of reports and essays have been written on the ongoing Kashmir uprising in the last six months and thousands of photographs have been taken, but, for the first time, the first 120 days of the uprising have been captured on a film by independent local film-makers. The film ‘Tales of Siege’ which is directed by two journalism students of the Media Education Research Centre of Kashmir University Sheikh Adnan and Furqan Khurshid and uploaded on the Youtube narrates how the continued curfew and strike played out in the Valley. The film is described as a movie about the resilience and survival of people of Kashmir during the uprising.

On the other hand, the Jamaat-e-Islami of Pakistan at its Majlis-e-Shura meeting held in Lahore passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination. The resolution, which was moved by Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Kashmir President Abdur Rashid Turabi, expressed concern over military training and distribution of weapons to Hindu fanatics to scare Muslim population in Jammu region.—KMS