Courts convict 8,645 human traffickers in 2 years

Islamabad

The court convictions to human traffickers across the country have reached 4,692 during 2016, showing 18.7 per cent increase as compared to previous year. Such convictions touched 3,953 mark during 2015 while total number of convictions to human traffickers during last two years was 8,645.

On directives of Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had launched a countrywide crackdown on human smugglers and traffickers in November 2015. The statistics issued by Interior Division on Sunday revealed it is a fact that some human traffickers operate clandestinely in the country and exact figure of such criminals cannot be worked out, as they operate discretely in individual capacity or through international networks.

At present, there are 69 Most Wanted Human Traffickers (MWTs) as per FIA’s Red Book. The data highlighting details of raids and arrests showed that of the total 1936 raids conducted during the period against human traffickers, the number of Proclaimed Offenders was 913, MWTs 33, Court Absconders 179, General Arrests 1884 and total arrests made were 3009.

The province-wise figures showed that of the total 1421 raids in Punjab conducted during the period against human traffickers, the number of Proclaimed Offenders was 653, MWTs 16, Court Absconders 87, General Arrests 797 and total arrests made were 1553.

Of the total 119 raids in Sindh province, the number of Proclaimed Offenders was 07, MWTs 09, Court Absconders 69, General Arrests 83 and total arrests were 168. Of the total 205 raids in Khyber pakhtunkhwa (KPK), the number of Proclaimed Offenders was 72, MWTs (nil), Court Absconders 04, General Arrests 189 and total arrests were 265.

Similarly, of the total 112 raids in Federal Capital, the number of Proclaimed Offenders was 180, MWTs 08, Court Absconders 17, General Arrests 729 and total arrests were 934 while of the total 79 raids in Balochistan against human traffickers, the number of Proclaimed Offenders was 01, MWTs (nil), Court Absconders 02, General Arrests 86 and total arrests were 89.—APP