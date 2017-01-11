Court takes up CDA’s plea for unfreezing of accounts today

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit a report about details of the compensation given or yet to be given in land acquisition and compensation cases by Jan 11 (today).

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui directed the CDA to submit the lists while hearing 108 petitions filed by the affected people of different sectors in the Capital. Meanwhile, the parties gave consent to form a commission in the matter which will conduct scrutiny and examine entitlement for compensation.

In addition, the court is taking up an application by the CDA seeking unfreezing of its accounts as it is linked with compensation grant to the villagers of Bheka Syedan affected during the development of Sectors F-11.

The court had directed to club all 108 petitions filed by the affected villagers of different sectors. The petitioners are seeking compensation for the land the CDA had acquired in sectors I-16, H-17, Bheka Syedan of F-11, etc about a decade ago but had not paid them compensation yet. The petitioners had gone to the court and in 2012 the CDA was directed to develop a mechanism for compensating them. Later in October last year, Justice Noorul Haq N Qureshi of IHC had directed the CDA to compensate the petitioners within a month. Justice Siddiqui has observed that the CDA has failed to comply with the court’s orders.