Court summons Sheikh Rashid

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A Rawalpindi court on Tuesday summoned Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a defamation case filed against him by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi. In his petition, heard by Additional Sessions Judge Gulzar Ahmed, Abbasi demanded that the AML leader pay him Rs10 billion as compensation for defaming him on TV and in public gatherings. According to Abbasi, the AML chief had made drug peddling allegations against him during multiple media talks. “Rashid made allegations that I procured 10,000 tonnes of heroin and that a court was currently hearing a case against him about such [drug-related] activities,” said Abbasi. After hearing the petition, Justice Ahmed summoned the AML chief, asking him to appear before the court on August 3, 2017.