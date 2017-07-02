Court summons CEO Tariq Gardens in contempt plea

A local court on Saturday summoned Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tariq Gardens Housing Scheme Hisham Usama Khan in person for July 4 on a contempt petition.

Civil Judge Saifullah Kahloon passed these orders on a contempt petition, filed by the residents of Tariq Gardens for violating the court stay orders regarding provision of basic facilities including boundary wall around the housing society graveyard.

Earlier, the residents’ counsel argued before the court that the respondent had been collecting millions of rupees as development fund from the residents of the Tariq Gardens, but no basic facilities were being provided.

The counsel maintained that the residents stood in violation of the law for their failure to provide basic facilities to the residents.—APP

