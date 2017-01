Staff Reporter

Karachi

A Pakistani court Thursday stayed the execution of a schizophrenic man, his lawyers said, days before he was set to face the gall-

ows.

Khizar Hayat, a 55-year-old former police officer, was sentenced to death in 2003 for shooting a colleague.

The United Nations has previously called on Pakistan to protect mentally ill inmates, singling out Hayat as having “psychosocial disabilities”.