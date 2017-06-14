Court starts trial proceeding against judge, his wife

IHC issues notices to doctor to verify torture on child maid

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the doctor who had conducted medical examination of the minor housemaid Tayyaba who was allegedly subjected to torture while working at a district judge’s house in the federal capital. The judge was later made OSD.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC while issuing notice to the witnesses for June 20 remarked the court would continue trial proceedings from the point where another IHC judge Justice Mohsin Kayani had left. Justice Kayani had quit hearing of the case as he conducted inquiry against the judge and recommended action against him.

After his excuse, the case was handed over to Justice Aamer Farooq by the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court. Documents have revealed that the Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram and his wife Maheen Zafar, were charged with allegedly assaulting, confining, ill-treating, neglecting, abandoning, harming and injuring the minor housemaid.

The couple has pleaded ‘not guilty’ after they were indicted and are currently facing the trial. As per a charge sheet filed against them, they are facing a total of six charges.

In January, a member of the medical board at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) had said it was possible that 10-year-old house maid was a victim of torture and abuse.

The juvenile housemaid was employed by the judge and he and his wife were accused of keeping the girl in wrongful confinement, burning her hand, beating her off and on with a ladle, detaining her in a storeroom, and threatening her with even worse.

Recently, Justice Kayani during the hearing of the case had revealed that he had concluded the inquiry, found the judge guilty and suggested “major punishment”. On that the counsel for the accused had objected to his hearing the case after conducting the inquiry. On these objections, the court sent back the case to chief justice IHC.

Subsequently, the chief justice of the IHC placed the case before Justice Farooq and he resumed the case from where Justice Kayani had left on last hearing. The court would now take up the case on June 20.