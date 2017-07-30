Court sends attacker to prison for 7-years

Khadija stabbing case

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A local court on Saturday sentenced Shah Hussain to prison for seven years in stabbing Khadija Siddiqui case. Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Siddiqui announcingthe verdict in Khadija stabbing case sent Shah Hussain to prison for seven years after prosecution proved case against him.

Following the pronouncement of the verdict, Hussain was arrested from the courtroom by police.

It is to be mentioned here last year Khadija Siddiqui was stabbed 23 times by Shah Hussain on Lahore’s Davis Road.

The attacker had managed to flee from the scene of the crime but was captured on a mobile camera by an eyewitness. She was somehow saved by her driver, who tried to overpower the attacker, forcing him to flee from the scene. A few days later, Khadija had identified her attacker and got him booked on charges of attempted murder.

Talking to media after the verdict, Khadija said that today she avenged the 23 stabs she was subjected to.

She thanked Allah for delivering justice to her. She also thanked her lawyers, media, Tehmina Durrani, Prime Minister House and all those who supported her. She said that she had no personal enmity with anyone, adding that she stood against oppression and injustice.