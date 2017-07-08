Court sends Achakzai in judicial custody

Quetta

An anti-terrorism court on Friday sent Balochistan MPA Abdul Majeed Achakzai to prison on five-day judicial remand.

Police produced the lawmaker before the ATC on expiry of his physical remand. The court sent the accused to jail in judicial custody and adjourned the hearing till July 12.

Achakzai was arrested on June 24 for allegedly killing a traffic sergeant by running his vehicle over him at the GPO Chowk in Quetta. Later, he was booked in two other cases pertaining to a kidnapping registered at the Satellite Town police station in 2009 and attempted murder reported way back in 1992 at Civil Lines police station of the city.

The provincial assembly member was arrested from his residence in Satellite Town after it transpired that the vehicle that hit the sergeant was being driven by him.

According to police, Traffic Sergeant Attaullah died after hit by a rashly driven land cruiser on June 20 while he was performing duty at the GPO Chowk on Zarghoon Raod.

Earlier Quetta police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) of the incident against unknown persons despite knowing that Achakzai was himself driving the vehicle. Compelled by outrage over the incident on social media, the police arrested the influential lawmaker.

Majeed Achakzai is also a close relative of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai. He was elected from the PB-13 constituency in Qilla Abdullah.—INP