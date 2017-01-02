Court seeks allotment details of Grand Hyatt apartments

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the management of the under construction Grand Hyatt Tower to submit details of allotments of its high rise apartments.

Justice Athar Minallah of the IHC during the hearing of a petition filed by the M/s BNP (Private) Limited directed the management of Grand Hyatt hotel and 23-storey residential towers to submit complete details within the stipulated time (Jan 11).

Justice Minallah directed the business firm to provide names of the buyers, the amount each buyer paid to the private firm and how much apartments have been sold out. The firm would submit before the court the exact details of all the buyers by the said date i.e. Jan 11, 2016.

It may be mentioned here that CDA in July 2016 cancelled the 99 years lease to M/s BNP which was auctioned on March 9, 2005.

The CDA auctioned the 13.5-acre plot to the BNP Group for Rs4.88 billion. The CDA Board, however, handed over the possession of the plot to the buyer the same year after receiving only 15 percent of the amount. Initially, the building was allowed to be 718 feet high but its height was reduced to 300 feet after objections raised by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

On Monday, Kashif Ali Malik additional legal adviser to the CDA adopted before the court that the CDA was the custodian of land whereas the real owner of the disputed plot is the public at large. He said that CDA had requested the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct inquiry into the auction’s deal of the said plot to M/s BNP in order to fix criminal liabilities on CDA’s officials for extending undue favors to the private firm.

In May last year, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) during a discussion on the allotment of a plot to M/s BNP PAC chairman Syed Khursheed Shah said CDA had given unprecedented favour to the builder by handing over possession of the plot after receiving a meager amount. The PAC remarked that the FIRs should have been registered against the former chairmen as well as members of CDA board for extending undue favors. IHC will take up the case again on January 11.