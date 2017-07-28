Court reserves verdict on Khadija stabbing case

A local court on Thursday reserved its verdict on Khadija stabbing case after hearing arguments of the parties.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Awan conducted the trial proceedings at Cantt Courts here. The court heard the case on daily basis and concluded it in one month and twenty days. In the final arguments, the prosecution submitted that it had presented 12 witnesses and ample evidence against the accused to prove his guilt. He argued that the evidence of all the prosecution witnesses had corroborated the prosecution story while the medical reports also strengthened his case. He prayed to the court to award maximum punishment to the accused.

However, the defence counsel took the plea that there were glaring contradictions in the statements of the prosecution witnesses. He submitted that the prosecution had failed to establish its case and prayed to the court to acquit the accused. Khadija Siddiqui, a law student, was allegedly attacked by her class fellow, Shah Husain, on May 3, 2016, near Shimla Hill where she along with her driver had gone to pick her younger sister from school.

Both sisters were about to get into their car when helmet-wearing suspect attacked Khadija with a knife and stabbed her 23 times leaving her critically injured. Civil Lines police had registered a case against Shah Husain on the charge of attempted murder. The suspect is happened to be son of a lawyer. It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took administrative notice of Khadija stabbing case, in June 2017 and directed the judicial magistrate to hear the trial on daily basis and conclude it in 30 days.—APP

