Court reserves judgment on Hijazi’s bail plea

Former Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Zafar Hijazi on Wednesday moved to court for post-arrest bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mill record tempering case.

A local court heard the bail application of Hijazi. After hearing arguments of the applicant counsel and FIA prosecutors the court reserved its judgment on the application. The court will announce its judgment on August 7, 2017 on the bail plea.

It is to be mentioned here that Hijazi is on judicial remand in the tempering case. Last week, a local court had sent Hijazi on a 14-day judicial remand to Adiala Jail.—INP

