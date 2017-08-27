Court rejects plea for treason case against Nawaz

Lahore

A Sessions Court of Lahore on Saturday rejected an application moved for registration of treason case against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Taseer-ur-Rehman on Saturday pronounced his reserved verdict on an application moved by one Jawad Asharaf. The court had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from applicant and respondent counsels. The court in the light of police report rejected the application.

It is to be mentioned here that several petitions have been filed in LHC seeking court directives to Nawaz name on Exit Control List and initiating contempt of court proceeding for his perceived anti-judiciary comments.

One of the petition filed by Barrister Javed Iqbal Jaffery states the members of Sharif family are not appearing before National Accountability Bureau despite the clear-cut directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan and it is violation of the judicial order.— INP