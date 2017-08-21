Court rejects bail pleas of JI leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, an Indian court has rejected the bail application of Jamaat-e-Islami chief spokesperson Advocate Zahid Ali and JI Kulgam President, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh who are in police custody for the past 15 days.

Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Advocate Zahid and Farooq Ahmad Sheikh were arrested by Kulgam police after they had attended a funeral at Gopalpora, Kulgam.”

The statement said that an FIR under Unlawful Activities Preventive Act was lodged against the JI leaders in Damhal Hanjipora police station on 4th August, 2017. The court rejected the bail application after a gap of 14 days, the Jamaat said.—KMS