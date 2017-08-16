Court rejects bail application of accused

Suicide case of Engineer Mudasir Aziz

Srinagar

Police have arrested three persons from her in-laws family including her husband Javaid Ahmad Bangri and booked them under sections 306 RPC (abetment of suicide), 498A RPC (domestic violence) and 120B RPC (criminal conspiracy). After hearing public prosecutor and defense counsel, principal district and sessions judge Rashid Ali Dar rejected the bail application of the accused.

While submitting objections against the bail application, public prosecutor Syed Maqbool Ahmad pleaded before the court that allegations against the accused are grave, serious and heinous in nature.

“In present case, the facts and circumstances of the case apparently show that the deceased had been abetted by accused persons to commit suicide,” he submitted before the court. “Victim was an educated lady and an engineer. A hale and hearty young lady turned into corpse due to cruelty of the accused persons,” he added.

While quoting the police report before the court, he said: “The report submitted by police clearly shows that the accused persons instigated the deceased to commit suicide. She was harassed and taunted by the accused, that was only with the intention that she should leave the house and commit suicide,” he said, adding, “It is apparently clear from the investigation that the accused wanted to get rid of her.—GK