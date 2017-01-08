Court reissues arrest warrants of Sharjeel Memon

City Reporter

An accountability court in Karachi on Saturday once again issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Sindh’s former information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The accountability court issued the arrest warrants after hearing the corruption references, worth Rs. five billion, against the former minister which was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Adjourning the hearing till 14th of this month the court ordered to produce the accused in the court on next hearing.

The lawyer of Sharjeel Memon informed the court that his client is not feeling well and discharged from the hospital last day.

It should be noted that Sindh High Court (SHC) had granted protective bail to the former minister till December 26, 2016 in the advertisement scam.

In the previous hearing, the accountability court declared a Sindh government official Aneeta Baloch as proclaimed offender during the hearing of corruption references against Sindh’s former home minister Sharjeel Memon.