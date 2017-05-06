Court refuses to hear ‘absconding’ Musharraf’s lawyer

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear arguments in the Pervez Musharraf treason case reminding the former president’s lawyers that the defendant has been declared an absconding accused by the apex court.

A special three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case where the defendant’s counsel was told to submit their arguments in writing.

The government’s lawyer Akram Sheikh was also told to respond to the defendant’s request for security for Musharraf in writing.

Sheikh commented that it is sad that he needs to mention the fact that Musharraf left the country on the pretext of a medical check-up and never returned.

The defendant’s lawyer, Akhtar Shah, while reiterating what had already been mentioned in the written request, said that the government needs to provide Musharraf adequate security for the former president to return to the country.

Justice Yahya also ordered that the details of Musharraf’s assets, submitted in court by the interior ministry be verified, along with the power of attorney certificate submitted by the defendant’s lawyer.

Sheikh was also instructed to submit his reservations about the documents submitted by Musharraf’s lawyers to the court in writing. The case was adjourned till May 19.