Court quashes detention of Massrat Aalam under PSA

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday quashed the detention of Muslim League chief Massarat Aalam Bhat under Public Safety Act and ordered the detaining authority to release him without any delay.

Aalam was booked under Public Safety Act by District authorities Baramulla under a case vide FIR number 396/2016.

Justice Muzaffar Hussain Attar, after hearing the arguments from the public prosecutor Asif Maqbool and Counsel for the petitioner Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, maintained: “…by issuance of writ of Certiorari, order of detention bearing number 85/DMB/PSA/2016 dated 01 September 2016, passed by District Magistrate, Baramulla, is quashed with further direction to the respondents to release the person of Mr Masrat Aalam Bhat son of Abdul Majeed Bhat of Zaindar Mohalla Srinagar, Kashmir, forthwith from preventive custody.”—GK