Court orders Sharjeel Memon be produced on March 7

City Reporter

An accountability court on Saturday reissued arrest warrants for former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon and his accomplices in corruption cases and ordered that the accused be produced in court on March 7.

The court was hearing the corruption and misuse of authority cases against Memon and corruption reference worth five billion rupees against him filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the accountability court.

The court while expressing concerns over the lack of efforts to arrest the former minister retained the earlier verdict declaring him an absconder and reissued the non-bailable arrest warrants.

The court also sought details of properties of former Deputy information secretary Anita Baloch who is co-accused in the corruption case and has also been declared a proclaimed offender.

Earlier Sindh High Court on Friday had rejected the request for extension in bail for Memon, and declared that no further extensions would be provided as he has misused the judicial system.