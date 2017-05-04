Court orders ejection of illegal occupants of KCCI premises

Karachi Chamber terminates membership of 23 illegal occupants

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Court of VII-Rent Controller Karachi South has ordered three illegal occupants of KCCI premises. Those who were asked to vacate KCCI premises were including Khawaja Qutubddin, Rizwan and National Bank of Pakistan to hand over the illegally occupied premises to Karachi Chamber within 60 days from the date of order i.e. April 27, 2017.

The Case No. 914 against Khawaja Qutubddin of M/s Intertrade Distributors (Pvt.) Ltd., Case No.888 against Rizwan of M/s. Agrico and Case No.658 against the National Bank of Pakistan were filed by Karachi Chamber for ejectment from KCCI premises which were continuously heard on various dates and the final judgment/ order was issued on April 27, 2017 in favor of Karachi Chamber.

Many illegal occupants of Karachi Chamber’s premises have been running their offices since many decades and KCCI Management has been trying its level best to get its premises vacated by forming committees from time to time, holding negotiations and issuing relevant letters to illegal occupants but all these efforts proved futile. Therefore, the Karachi Chamber decided to initiate legal action and seek assistance from the court as the illegal occupants never bothered to pay any attention to KCCI’s letters and requests,.

The leadership of Businessmen Group, KCCI Office Bearers and Managing Committee members have warmly welcomed the court’s orders directing the illegal occupants to hand over the premises within two months.

Meanwhile, In exercise of the powers conferred under Article-14 of the Articles of Association, the Karachi Chamber has terminated membership of 23 illegal occupants who have acted against the Chamber and its interest, deprived KCCI from legitimate amount of rentals, initiated frivolous proceedings before the rent controller and infringed rights of KCCI by misusing the provisions of laws through misrepresentation before the courts.

According to details, the membership of 1.) Shabbir Safri (M/s. Eskay Traders), 2.) Ayub Yusuf Dyer (M/s. Clear Room), 3.) Sibtain Raza Mamdani (M/s. Al-Safa Pvt. Limited), 4.)Muhammad Aslam Rogatia (M/s. AMR Enterprise), 5.) Laiq Ahmed (M/s. Pak Trading House), 6.) Yawar Abbas Mamdani (M/s. Air Guide Travels), 7.) Rafiq Abdur Rehman(Ms. Rafiq Bros), 8.) Shahid Ahmed (M/s. Pak Agro Oil Mills Pvt. Limited), 9.) Saleem Kazani (M/s. Saleem Brother), 10.) Faisal Imran (M/s. Pak Agro Co.) 11.) Nagina Tariq(M/s. Tradeway International), 12.) Yawar Abbas Mamdani (M/s. Sindh Gas Pvt. Limited), 13.) Muhammad Yousuf (M/s. M.Y. Traders), 14.) Syed Ather Ali (M/s. Athar & Co.), 15.) Yousuf Abdul Jabbar (M/s. Global Trading House), 16.) Muhammad Owais Sahaf (M/s. Khawaja Shamsuddin Sahaf), 17.) Fawad Yousuf (M/s. Muhibullah Builders & Developers), 18.) Muhammad Saigal (M/s. Calcutta Distributing Agency), 19.)Khawaja Moinuddin (M/s. Machinex Import), 20.) Khawaja Qutubuddin (M/s. Intertrade Distributors Limited), 21.) Ghulam Murtaza (M/s. Produce Import & Export Co.), 22.)Yawar Abbas Mamdani (M/s Air Guide Hajj & Umrah Services Pvt. Ltd.), 23.) Nasir Hayat (M/s Evergreen Trading Company) were terminated on April 29, 2017.

The decision to terminate membership of abovementioned members was taken at the Managing Committee meeting held on April 29, 2017 under the chairmanship President KCCI Shamim Ahmed Firpo in which the Managing Committee members unanimously resolved to terminate membership of 23 illegal occupants on immediate basis under Article-14 of Articles of Association.