Court moved to put Dar, Sharif’s names on ECL

Zubair Qureshi

A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking ban on former Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, his children, son-in-law and Ishaq Dar from travelling out of the country and for putting their names on Exit Control List (ECL). The petitioner Raees Abdul Wahid has requested the court to direct Ministry of Interior, DG FIA and Director Immigration & Passports to put in lien properties and assets fo Nawaz Sharif and other respondents.

The petitioner has cited Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Interior, Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Director Immigration & Passports, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and Muhammad Ishaq Dar as respondents. According to the petitioner, the above said members of Sharif family were found involved in corruption and money laundering through Supreme Court judgment. It is therefore necessary that they may face legal proceedings before accountability courts and don’t go out of country.

The petitioner has prayed to the court to direct relevant authorities to put their names on ECL.