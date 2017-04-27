Court moved for disqualification of lawmakers with Afghan nationality

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been moved for disqualification of two legislators, a father and a son, from Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on the basis that they were having dual nationality of Afghanistan as well as Pakistan.

According to the petitioner, the father Bismillah Khan was a member of the National Assembly while the son Hidayatullah was a member of the Senate. The petitioner Nisarul Haq a resident of Bajaur Agency has argued in his petition that according to the existing laws of the land, they were not qualified to be members of the Parliament of Pakistan.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC will hear in this petition today (Thursday). Nisarul Haq in his petition has submitted that Bismillah Khan MNA from NA-43 Bajur is father of Senator Hidayatullah. Bismillah Khan’s father and grandfather to Hidayatullah, Masoom Jan was an Afghan national from Lalpura Nangarhar.

Bismillah Khan after the death of his father maintained his Afghan origin and while living in Kotkai Bajur, he received all the rehabilitation packages for Afghan refugees. He also received loyalty allowance from the government of Afghanistan.

The petitioner citing Federation of Pakistan through Interior Secretary, Secretary Foreign Affairs, Election Commission of Pakistan through Chief Election Commissioner, Secretary States & Frontier Region (SAFRON), Chairman National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), Director General Intelligence Bureau, Bismillah Khan MNA and Senator Hidayatullah as respondents has maintained that Bismillah Khan is bearing an Afghan national ID card or Tazkira serial number 20214582 and Afghan government department of census and population has certified this fact in a declaration. Petitioner has also attached copies of Bismillah Khan’s Afghan ID Card and certificate. Mother of Bismillah Khan is also from Kunnar Afghanistan.

A number of close relatives of Bismillah Khan were also living in Afghanistan and some of them were in Afghan armed forces, the petitioner has maintained.